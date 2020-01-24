Andromeda Metals (ASX:ADN) Shares Up 14.9%

Shares of Andromeda Metals Ltd (ASX:ADN) shot up 14.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$0.06 ($0.04) and last traded at A$0.05 ($0.04), 13,139,610 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 374% from the average session volume of 2,770,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.05 ($0.03).

The firm has a market capitalization of $73.69 million and a PE ratio of -51.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of A$0.04.

In other news, insider Rhoderick Grivas 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th.

Andromeda Metals Company Profile (ASX:ADN)

Andromeda Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mineral exploration company in Australia. The company explores for gold, lithium, and copper deposits. It holds interests in 21 exploration licenses covering 7,969 square kilometers in South Australia, Queensland, Western Australia, and the Northern Territory.

