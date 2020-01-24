ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.32.

ANGI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

In other news, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 1,213,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $8,166,834.81. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $92,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 411,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,794,259.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,302,973 shares of company stock valued at $8,884,068. Corporate insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,009 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 1,495.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 171,900.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. 15.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANGI traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 931,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,513,380. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.29 and a beta of 2.16. ANGI Homeservices has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $18.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.59 million. ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ANGI Homeservices will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

