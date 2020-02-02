ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ANGI Homeservices Inc. provides digital marketplace for home services. The Company’s brand portfolio includes HomeAdvisor(R), Angie’sList, mHelpDesk, HomeStars, Travaux.com, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Werkspot and Instapro. It operates primarily in Canada, France, Germany, UK, Netherlands and Italy. ANGI Homeservices Inc., formerly known as Angie’s List Inc., is headquartered in Golden, Colo. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. ANGI Homeservices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGI opened at $8.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. ANGI Homeservices has a 12-month low of $6.39 and a 12-month high of $18.62. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.36 and a beta of 2.16.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $357.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that ANGI Homeservices will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total value of $92,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 411,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,259.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp sold 1,213,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $8,166,834.81. Insiders sold 1,302,973 shares of company stock worth $8,884,068 over the last ninety days. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,441,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,797,000 after purchasing an additional 279,527 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 15.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,753,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,848,000 after purchasing an additional 789,726 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 39.0% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,458,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,337,000 after purchasing an additional 409,501 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ANGI Homeservices in the second quarter worth $7,759,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 341.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 590,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 456,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.23% of the company’s stock.

About ANGI Homeservices

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

