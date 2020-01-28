AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the December 31st total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 337,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

NASDAQ ANGO opened at $14.17 on Tuesday. AngioDynamics has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $25.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day moving average of $16.99. The company has a market cap of $544.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.65.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AngioDynamics will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut AngioDynamics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. TheStreet cut AngioDynamics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on AngioDynamics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,860,071 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $115,384,000 after buying an additional 36,718 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 27.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 607,751 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after buying an additional 129,497 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 6.9% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 416,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after buying an additional 26,924 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 7.9% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 410,518 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after buying an additional 29,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 421.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 284,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 230,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio