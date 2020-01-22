ANGLE (LON:AGL) Stock Price Down 1.6%

ANGLE plc (LON:AGL)’s share price traded down 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 63 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 63.50 ($0.84), 27,043 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 75% from the average session volume of 106,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 64.50 ($0.85).

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of ANGLE in a research report on Wednesday.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 62.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 70.08. The firm has a market cap of $109.19 million and a PE ratio of -9.85.

ANGLE Company Profile (LON:AGL)

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products. It develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests rare circulating tumor cells in cancer patient blood; and Ziplex multiplex analysis system that is used with the ovarian cancer clinical application and others.

