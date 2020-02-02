Anglo American (LON:AAL) Getting Critical Media Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Anglo American (LON:AAL) have trended negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Anglo American earned a media sentiment score of -2.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the mining company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Anglo American's score:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Anglo American from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.89) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. DZ Bank upped their price target on Anglo American from GBX 1,580 ($20.78) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Anglo American presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,203.13 ($28.98).

Shares of LON:AAL opened at GBX 0.48 ($0.01) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,156.72 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,001.28. Anglo American has a 1 year low of GBX 0.49 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18).

In other Anglo American news, insider Jim Rutherford acquired 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,183 ($28.72) per share, with a total value of £23,532.74 ($30,955.99). Insiders bought a total of 1,092 shares of company stock worth $2,382,681 over the last three months.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

