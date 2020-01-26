Anglo American (LON:AAL) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank

Anglo American (LON:AAL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AAL. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.89) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. DZ Bank boosted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 1,580 ($20.78) to GBX 1,600 ($21.05) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,120 ($27.89) to GBX 2,210 ($29.07) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,203.13 ($28.98).

AAL opened at GBX 2,132 ($28.05) on Friday. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 1,654.80 ($21.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18). The stock has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,160.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,004.27.

In other Anglo American news, insider Jim Rutherford acquired 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,183 ($28.72) per share, with a total value of £23,532.74 ($30,955.99). Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,092 shares of company stock valued at $2,382,681.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?