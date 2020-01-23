Anglo American (LON:AAL) Given New GBX 2,210 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 2,120 ($27.89) to GBX 2,210 ($29.07) in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale cut Anglo American to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,360 ($31.04) to GBX 2,230 ($29.33) in a report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.89) target price on shares of Anglo American in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Anglo American presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,203.13 ($28.98).

Shares of LON:AAL opened at GBX 0.53 ($0.01) on Tuesday. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 1,654.80 ($21.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18). The stock has a market cap of $29.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,156.96 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,004.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

In other Anglo American news, insider Jim Rutherford purchased 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,183 ($28.72) per share, for a total transaction of £23,532.74 ($30,955.99). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 1,092 shares of company stock worth $2,382,681.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

