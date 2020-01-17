Anglo American (LON:AAL) Receives Sell Rating from UBS Group

Anglo American (LON:AAL)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a GBX 2,000 ($26.31) price objective on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 1,800 ($23.68). UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anglo American to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Shore Capital reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.89) target price on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. HSBC lowered shares of Anglo American to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 2,350 ($30.91) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,350 ($30.91) to GBX 2,450 ($32.23) and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,185 ($28.74).

Shares of LON:AAL opened at GBX 2,204.50 ($29.00) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,133.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,005.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.89. Anglo American has a 12-month low of GBX 1,654.80 ($21.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,294 ($30.18). The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.15.

In other Anglo American news, insider Jim Rutherford purchased 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,183 ($28.72) per share, for a total transaction of £23,532.74 ($30,955.99). Insiders have bought a total of 1,092 shares of company stock worth $2,382,681 in the last 90 days.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

