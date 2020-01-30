Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NGLOY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. HSBC downgraded shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Anglo American from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NGLOY opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.77. The company has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

