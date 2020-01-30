Anglo American plc Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Anglo American plc Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Anglo American in a report released on Sunday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anglo American’s FY2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Anglo American from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Anglo American from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Investec downgraded shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Anglo American has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NGLOY opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.77. Anglo American has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $14.81. The company has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.76.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

