Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Anglo Pacific Group (LON:APF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 213 ($2.80) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 231 ($3.04).

LON:APF opened at GBX 183.61 ($2.42) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $331.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23. Anglo Pacific Group has a 52 week low of GBX 145 ($1.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 229 ($3.01). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 186.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 194.30.

In related news, insider Graeme Dacomb purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 192 ($2.53) per share, for a total transaction of £19,200 ($25,256.51). Also, insider Julian Treger sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 185 ($2.43), for a total transaction of £185,000 ($243,357.01). In the last quarter, insiders acquired 24,920 shares of company stock valued at $4,798,480.

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, uranium, anthracite, nickel-cobalt, chromite, iron ore, copper, and silver.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?