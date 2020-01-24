Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) Insider Robert Stan Purchases 8,000 Shares

Anglo Pacific Group plc (LON:APF) insider Robert Stan acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.41) per share, for a total transaction of £14,640 ($19,258.09).

APF opened at GBX 172.50 ($2.27) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Anglo Pacific Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 145 ($1.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 229 ($3.01). The company has a market capitalization of $313.04 million and a PE ratio of 6.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 186.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 193.95.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a GBX 1.63 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.87%. Anglo Pacific Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Anglo Pacific Group from GBX 235 ($3.09) to GBX 213 ($2.80) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo Pacific Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 231 ($3.04).

About Anglo Pacific Group

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, uranium, anthracite, nickel-cobalt, chromite, iron ore, copper, and silver.

