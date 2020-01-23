Anglo Pacific Group (TSE:APY) Stock Price Up 1%

Anglo Pacific Group plc (TSE:APY)’s share price rose 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$3.16 and last traded at C$3.16, approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 367 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.13.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.44. The stock has a market cap of $607.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.0163 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Anglo Pacific Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.33%.

Anglo Pacific Group Company Profile (TSE:APY)

Anglo Pacific Group plc operates as a natural resources royalty company. The company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in securing natural resources royalties by acquisition and through investment in mining and exploration interests in coking and thermal coal, vanadium, gold, silver, uranium, copper, nickel, anthracite, gold, and iron ore properties primarily in Australia, North and South America, and Europe.

