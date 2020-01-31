AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Stock Price Down 5.4%

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)’s share price traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $19.32 and last traded at $19.62, 3,987,021 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 37% from the average session volume of 2,903,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.79.

The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of -0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AU. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 754,271 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,781,000 after acquiring an additional 350,187 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,424 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 14,732 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 3rd quarter valued at $489,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,378,854 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $309,518,000 after acquiring an additional 2,564,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,061 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.36% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti Company Profile (NYSE:AU)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dóre bars. The company operates 14 mines and 3 projects in 10 countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australasia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

