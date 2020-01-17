Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $4.27 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now anticipates that the consumer goods maker will post earnings of $4.27 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anheuser Busch Inbev’s FY2020 earnings at $4.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective (down from $94.00) on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.08.

BUD opened at $79.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.48. The company has a market capitalization of $130.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.13. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a 52 week low of $70.91 and a 52 week high of $102.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $13.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.78 billion. Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BUD. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,041,510 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $670,000,000 after acquiring an additional 179,100 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,123,209 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $99,415,000 after acquiring an additional 162,297 shares in the last quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX boosted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 358,089 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $28,922,000 after acquiring an additional 78,312 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,888,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 68,866 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after acquiring an additional 51,776 shares in the last quarter. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.661 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 19th. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.08%.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

