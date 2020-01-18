Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) Expected to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now forecasts that the consumer goods maker will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.87.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BUD. ValuEngine raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim set a $106.00 price target on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.08.

NYSE:BUD opened at $80.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a fifty-two week low of $72.53 and a fifty-two week high of $102.70. The stock has a market cap of $130.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.44.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.14). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $13.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 17,483 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 3rd quarter valued at about $676,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,290,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,888,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 20,084 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. 4.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

