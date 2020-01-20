Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE:BUD) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.80.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BUD. Redburn Partners upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Guggenheim set a $106.00 target price on Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUD. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Anheuser Busch Inbev during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Anheuser Busch Inbev by 166.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 671 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BUD traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.03. 801,567 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 822,782. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.44. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a 12 month low of $72.53 and a 12 month high of $102.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The consumer goods maker reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.14). Anheuser Busch Inbev had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $13.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Anheuser Busch Inbev’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anheuser Busch Inbev will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser Busch Inbev Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

