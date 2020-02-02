Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) Now Covered by BNP Paribas

Research analysts at BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BUD. ValuEngine upgraded Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $79.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim set a $106.00 price target on Anheuser Busch Inbev and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Anheuser Busch Inbev has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.08.

BUD stock opened at $75.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.52. The company has a market cap of $122.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a twelve month low of $73.57 and a twelve month high of $102.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 272.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1,789.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,885 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 1,416.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the second quarter valued at about $614,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 7.1% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,509 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

