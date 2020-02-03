Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) Upgraded at ValuEngine

Anheuser Busch Inbev (NYSE:BUD) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Friday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale began coverage on shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Anheuser Busch Inbev currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.08.

Shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev stock opened at $75.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. Anheuser Busch Inbev has a 1-year low of $73.57 and a 1-year high of $102.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $80.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.52.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,041,510 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $670,000,000 after purchasing an additional 179,100 shares during the last quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX grew its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 28.0% during the third quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc. TX now owns 358,089 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $28,922,000 after purchasing an additional 78,312 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,888,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 272.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser Busch Inbev by 166.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,747 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 41,668 shares during the last quarter. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Anheuser Busch Inbev

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks. The company offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, including Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Castle, Castle Lite, Hoegaarden, and Leffe; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Michelob Ultra, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.