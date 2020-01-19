ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR (OTCMKTS:AHCHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.01% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells clinkers and cement products under the CONCH brand in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. It also provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic and loading services; and mining and related services. In addition, the company manufactures and sells cement packaging products and refractory materials; trades in coal products; and develops and sells profile and related products, as well as exports clinker and cement products. Anhui Conch or Conch Cement is the largest cement manufacturer in the mainland China. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR stock opened at $37.17 on Friday. ANHUI CONCH CEM/ADR has a 1 year low of $24.62 and a 1 year high of $39.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.08.

Anhui Conch Cement Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement, commodity clinker, and aggregates in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company primarily offers cement and commodity clinker under the CONCH brand. It also provides construction and installation services for industrial purposes; logistic services; and mining and related services.

