ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 705,700 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the December 15th total of 747,900 shares. Approximately 7.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 168,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

ANIP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANIP. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 113.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 214,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,611,000 after acquiring an additional 114,084 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $7,028,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 375,449 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,071,000 after acquiring an additional 95,462 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $7,071,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $6,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANIP stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.14. 354 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,585. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $51.89 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $723.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.95.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.20). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating