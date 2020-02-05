Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ANIK. BidaskClub cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. First Analysis raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Sidoti raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Anika Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.80.

ANIK traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.59. The stock had a trading volume of 206,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 17.74 and a current ratio of 19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.18 million, a P/E ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.70. Anika Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $29.01 and a twelve month high of $75.71.

In other news, CFO Sylvia Cheung sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $1,194,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,264,607.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 916,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,872,000 after purchasing an additional 71,472 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 379.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 191,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,536,000 after purchasing an additional 151,961 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 386.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 82,032 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 25,827 shares during the period. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

