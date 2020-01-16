Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

According to Zacks, “Anika Therapeutics, Inc. is a global, integrated orthopedic medicines company based in Bedford, Massachusetts. Anika is committed to improving the lives of patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions with clinically meaningful therapies along the continuum of care, from palliative pain management to regenerative cartilage repair. Anika’s orthopedic medicine portfolio includes ORTHOVISC, MONOVISC, and CINGAL, which alleviate pain and restore joint function by replenishing depleted HA, and HYALOFAST, a solid HA-based scaffold to aid cartilage repair and regeneration. “

ANIK has been the topic of several other reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up from $49.00) on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BWS Financial initiated coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a sell rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Sidoti set a $50.00 price target on shares of Anika Therapeutics and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, First Analysis raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.60.

Shares of ANIK stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,940. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.55 and a 200 day moving average of $54.37. The stock has a market cap of $705.34 million, a PE ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 19.99, a quick ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Anika Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $29.01 and a 12-month high of $75.71.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.01 million. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sylvia Cheung sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $1,194,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,264,607.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANIK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,159,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,737,000 after purchasing an additional 33,868 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,627,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,114,000 after purchasing an additional 34,313 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 916,258 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 21.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 444,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,044,000 after purchasing an additional 78,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 32.6% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 413,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,778,000 after purchasing an additional 101,443 shares in the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anika Therapeutics (ANIK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com