Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $61.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BWS Financial started coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a sell rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $49.00) on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. First Analysis raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.80.

ANIK opened at $45.89 on Tuesday. Anika Therapeutics has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $75.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.14 and its 200-day moving average is $54.52. The company has a market capitalization of $648.26 million, a PE ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 17.74 and a current ratio of 19.99.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.25. Anika Therapeutics had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 27.60%. The business had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Anika Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sylvia Cheung sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $1,194,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,422 shares in the company, valued at $4,264,607.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,779 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 21,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 16,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 146.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Anika Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $94,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

