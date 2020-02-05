Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.55, Briefing.com reports. Anixter International had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Anixter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Anixter International updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS and its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Anixter International stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.30. 357,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,051. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.02. Anixter International has a 12-month low of $52.94 and a 12-month high of $99.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

In other news, insider Mccleary Alice 1,500,000 shares of Anixter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

AXE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Longbow Research cut Anixter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Anixter International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Anixter International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.33.

About Anixter International

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

