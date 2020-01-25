Annovis Bio (ANVS) Plans to Raise $10 Million in January 29th IPO

Annovis Bio (ANVS) plans to raise $10 million in an initial public offering on Wednesday, January 29th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 1,400,000 shares at a price of $6.00-$8.00 per share.

The company has a market-cap of $41.5 million.

ThinkEquity (a division of Fordham Financial Management, Inc. ) served as the underwriter for the IPO.

Annovis Bio provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” Annovis is a clinical stage, drug platform company addressing neurodegeneration, such as Alzheimer’s disease in Down syndrome (AD-DS), Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and Parkinson’s disease (PD). We have an ongoing Phase 2a proof-of-concept study in AD patients and have planned to commence a second Phase 2a study in PD patients. We are developing our lead compound, ANVS-401, for chronic neurodegenerative diseases, such as AD-DS, AD and PD. In a number of studies, ANVS-401 inhibited the synthesis of neurotoxic proteins—APP/Ab (APP), tau/phospho-tau (tau) and a-Synuclein (a-SYN)—that are the main cause of neurodegeneration. High levels of neurotoxic proteins lead to impaired axonal transport, which is responsible for the communication between and within nerve cells. “.

Annovis Bio was founded in 2008 and has 2 employees. The company is located at 1055 Westlakes Drive, Suite 300, Berwyn, PA 19312, US and can be reached via phone at (610) 727-3913 or on the web at http://www.annovisbio.com.