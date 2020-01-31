Ansell (ASX:ANN) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.55

Ansell Limited (ASX:ANN) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$32.55 ($23.09) and last traded at A$32.32 ($22.92), with a volume of 594474 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$31.83 ($22.57).

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of A$30.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$28.31. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.66, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

In other Ansell news, insider William Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$29.76 ($21.10), for a total transaction of A$297,550.00 ($211,028.37). Also, insider Magnus Nicolin 103,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st.

Ansell Company Profile (ASX:ANN)

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Caribbean, and North America. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment offers a range of surgical and examination gloves covering various applications; and healthcare safety devices and active infection protection products for healthcare patients.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings