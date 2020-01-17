ANSELL LTD/S (OTCMKTS:ANSLY) Trading Up 3%

ANSELL LTD/S (OTCMKTS:ANSLY)’s stock price was up 3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $84.99 and last traded at $84.75, approximately 1,559 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.25.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on ANSELL LTD/S in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.46 and a 200-day moving average of $76.75.

ANSELL LTD/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ANSLY)

Ansell Limited designs, develops, and manufactures protection solutions in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, Caribbean, and North America. It operates through two segments, Healthcare and Industrial. The Healthcare segment offers a range of surgical and examination gloves covering various applications; and healthcare safety devices and active infection protection products for healthcare patients.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio