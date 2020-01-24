ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ANSYS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $228.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Benchmark raised their target price on ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ANSYS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.00.

ANSS traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $276.43. 12,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,926. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. ANSYS has a one year low of $157.01 and a one year high of $278.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.92 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.97.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. ANSYS had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $343.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,808,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 1,427 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $328,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,764 shares of company stock worth $6,520,813. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,973,293 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,428,269,000 after purchasing an additional 194,230 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in ANSYS by 1.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,968,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $657,047,000 after purchasing an additional 28,213 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in ANSYS by 1.4% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,605,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $355,452,000 after purchasing an additional 21,717 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in ANSYS by 4.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,056,534 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,874,000 after purchasing an additional 45,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 0.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 984,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

