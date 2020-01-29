ANTA SPORTS PRO/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Stock Price Down 1.4%

ANTA SPORTS PRO/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANPDY)’s stock price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $231.01 and last traded at $231.78, 1,969 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 2,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $235.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $235.00 and its 200-day moving average is $217.24.

About ANTA SPORTS PRO/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANPDY)

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, trades in, and retails sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, football, outdoor, female fitness, and skiing products,as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, and ANTA KIDS brands.

