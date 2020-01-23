Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.05.

ATRS traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.21. 55,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,214. The stock has a market cap of $692.10 million, a P/E ratio of 421.42 and a beta of 0.92. Antares Pharma has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $5.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Antares Pharma had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $34.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.36 million. Equities research analysts predict that Antares Pharma will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $366,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,571.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 308,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,005,891 shares in the company, valued at $9,267,216.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 488,000 shares of company stock worth $2,248,355. Corporate insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antares Pharma by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 18,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.28% of the company’s stock.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

