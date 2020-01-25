Antares Pharma’s (ATRS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) in a research note released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Antares Pharma from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Antares Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.21.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRS traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,815,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,344. The company has a market capitalization of $670.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 398.90 and a beta of 0.92. Antares Pharma has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $5.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.79.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.36 million. Antares Pharma had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Antares Pharma will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert F. Apple sold 308,000 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,005,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,267,216.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Garrity sold 80,000 shares of Antares Pharma stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total value of $366,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 234,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 488,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,248,355 in the last three months. 5.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Antares Pharma by 10.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,904,306 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,875,000 after purchasing an additional 993,787 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Antares Pharma by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,419,037 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,409,000 after purchasing an additional 110,433 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Antares Pharma by 3.4% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,324,890 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,122,000 after purchasing an additional 108,315 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Antares Pharma by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,799,058 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 29,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Antares Pharma by 8.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,154 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 68,438 shares during the last quarter. 37.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company's injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; XYOSTED for the treatment of testosterone deficiency in adult males; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache in adults.

