Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Anterix Inc (NASDAQ:ATEX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.50.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

ATEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Anterix in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Anterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

ATEX traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $48.62. 3,413 shares of the stock traded hands. Anterix has a 52 week low of $33.14 and a 52 week high of $51.33. The company has a current ratio of 19.88, a quick ratio of 19.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.67.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.13. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 17.13% and a negative net margin of 951.89%. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.40 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Anterix will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Owl Creek Asset Management, L. acquired 16,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.08 per share, with a total value of $652,542.48. Insiders have bought a total of 111,510 shares of company stock worth $4,500,527 in the last three months. 6.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,303,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Anterix in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Anterix by 183.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 23,192 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Anterix by 72.0% in the third quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,553,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905,770 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Anterix during the second quarter worth $5,889,000. 12.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?