Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.3075 per share by the pipeline company on Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th.

Antero Midstream has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Antero Midstream has a dividend payout ratio of 133.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Antero Midstream to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.23 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 129.5%.

AM stock opened at $7.57 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Antero Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 32.31% and a positive return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $243.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.56 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 544.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Antero Midstream will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AM. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Barclays set a $8.00 target price on shares of Antero Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

In other news, insider Yorktown Energy Partners Viii, sold 12,713 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $614,165.03. Also, Director Peter Kagan sold 22,965,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $149,734,649.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,722 shares in the company, valued at $324,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,095,545 shares of company stock valued at $151,028,254 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

