Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $9.25 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.76% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Antero Midstream generates stable fee-based revenues under long-term contracts for providing customized and integrated midstream services to leading natural gas producer — Antero Resources. Notably, since there is a growing demand for midstream infrastructures to support the surging natural gas volumes, Antero Midstream — with $2 billion of organic project backlog — is well positioned to capitalize on the same. Markedly, it bought back $100 million shares from Antero Resources and provided the upstream company an impetus amid low gas pricing scenario. However, Antero Midstream’s balance sheet reflects weakness, which can constrain financial flexibility. Also, dampening natural gas price estimates will likely hamper gas production, in turn affecting midstream demand. As such, the stock warrants a cautious stance.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Antero Midstream and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.43.

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $7.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.41. Antero Midstream has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $14.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.47.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $243.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.56 million. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 32.31% and a positive return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s revenue was up 544.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Antero Midstream news, Director Peter Kagan sold 22,965,437 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $149,734,649.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,187.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider K. Phil Yoo sold 20,000 shares of Antero Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $90,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 23,095,545 shares of company stock valued at $151,028,254 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. 67.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

