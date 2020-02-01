Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) Receives $6.48 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.48.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cfra lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $7.00 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

In other news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 138,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total value of $382,531.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 952,444 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 54,481 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,252,748 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 40,982 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 180.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 7,603 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,826,468 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,870,000 after purchasing an additional 158,525 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 3.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 541,471 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 17,792 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $1.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.83. Antero Resources has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $10.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.92 million. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 20.96%. Antero Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Antero Resources will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

