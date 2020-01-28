Anthem (ANTM) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Anthem to post earnings of $3.90 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $283.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $298.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.59. The firm has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Anthem has a 52-week low of $227.16 and a 52-week high of $317.99.

Several equities analysts have commented on ANTM shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.83.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total transaction of $234,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,295 shares in the company, valued at $658,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $3,056,298.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,162,767.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,918,990. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

