Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.95 Per Share

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.95 per share on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.

Anthem has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Anthem has a dividend payout ratio of 14.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Anthem to earn $26.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $265.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $298.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $69.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. Anthem has a 1-year low of $227.16 and a 1-year high of $317.99.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Anthem will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Anthem news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $3,056,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,162,767.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total transaction of $234,192.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,918,990 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANTM shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.77.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

