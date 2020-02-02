Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $6.03 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) – Equities researchers at SunTrust Banks increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Anthem in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst D. Macdonald now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $5.65. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Anthem’s Q3 2020 earnings at $5.48 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $4.57 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $22.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $25.46 EPS.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $314.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.77.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $265.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $298.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.03. Anthem has a fifty-two week low of $227.16 and a fifty-two week high of $317.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $67.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.46%.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $3,056,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,162,767.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 12,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,628,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,413,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,918,990. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anthem during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

