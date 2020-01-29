Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02), RTT News reports. Anthem had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Anthem updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 22.30 EPS.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $277.07 on Wednesday. Anthem has a twelve month low of $227.16 and a twelve month high of $317.99. The firm has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $299.13 and a 200 day moving average of $278.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total value of $234,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,665. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $3,056,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,162,767.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,918,990. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ANTM. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Anthem from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.83.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio