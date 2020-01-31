Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 22.30 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $22.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $117-117 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $115.28 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on ANTM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Anthem from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Anthem from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $328.77.

Anthem stock traded down $7.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $265.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,738,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,901. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.76. Anthem has a twelve month low of $227.16 and a twelve month high of $317.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $298.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $278.25.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Anthem will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 12,095 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $3,628,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total transaction of $234,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,295 shares in the company, valued at $658,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,511 shares of company stock worth $6,918,990. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

