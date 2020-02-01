Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $266.32, but opened at $272.91. Anthem shares last traded at $263.47, with a volume of 1,176,058 shares changing hands.

The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.06 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.46%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Anthem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI raised Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.77.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 816 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.00, for a total value of $234,192.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,665. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux acquired 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,918,990. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anthem in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,171,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Anthem by 79.0% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 70,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,974,000 after acquiring an additional 31,196 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 43.5% during the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,870 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. 88.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $298.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $278.03. The firm has a market cap of $69.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

About Anthem (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

