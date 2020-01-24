Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ANTO. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. HSBC cut shares of Antofagasta to a “reduce” rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 835 ($10.98) in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 730 ($9.60) to GBX 780 ($10.26) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 840 ($11.05) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 903.57 ($11.89).

Shares of Antofagasta stock opened at GBX 871.40 ($11.46) on Wednesday. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of GBX 768.80 ($10.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,026 ($13.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 931.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 891.63.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

