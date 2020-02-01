Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target Raised to GBX 910 at Goldman Sachs Group

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price objective raised by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 890 ($11.71) to GBX 910 ($11.97) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ANTO. Deutsche Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Liberum Capital raised shares of Antofagasta to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 840 ($11.05) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Peel Hunt raised their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 915 ($12.04) to GBX 940 ($12.37) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 905.36 ($11.91).

Antofagasta stock traded down GBX 32.80 ($0.43) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 822.20 ($10.82). The stock had a trading volume of 2,231,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,000. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion and a PE ratio of 12.44. Antofagasta has a 52 week low of GBX 768.80 ($10.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,026 ($13.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 926.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 890.10.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

