Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) in a research report report published on Monday, Digital Look reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ANTO. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 890 ($11.71) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Antofagasta from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Liberum Capital raised Antofagasta to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 840 ($11.05) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Antofagasta to a hold rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.50) price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antofagasta presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 903.93 ($11.89).

Shares of LON:ANTO opened at GBX 839.20 ($11.04) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of GBX 768.80 ($10.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,026 ($13.50). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 929.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 890.47.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

