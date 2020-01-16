Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Liberum Capital

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price target on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 840 ($11.05). Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ANTO. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 700 ($9.21) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 730 ($9.60) to GBX 780 ($10.26) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antofagasta currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 911.43 ($11.99).

LON:ANTO traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 971.20 ($12.78). 598,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,470,000. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.69. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of GBX 768.80 ($10.11) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,026 ($13.50). The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 918.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 890.07.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

