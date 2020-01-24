Antofagasta’s (ANTO) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their sell rating on shares of Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ANTO. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 780 ($10.26) to GBX 790 ($10.39) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Liberum Capital raised Antofagasta to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 840 ($11.05) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Antofagasta from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antofagasta presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 903.57 ($11.89).

LON ANTO traded up GBX 12.40 ($0.16) on Thursday, reaching GBX 875.60 ($11.52). The stock had a trading volume of 1,805,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,000. Antofagasta has a 1 year low of GBX 768.80 ($10.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,026 ($13.50). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 931.42 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 891.63. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

