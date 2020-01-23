Antoine Papiernik Sells 97,091 Shares of Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

Shockwave Medical Inc (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Antoine Papiernik sold 97,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total value of $4,334,142.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Antoine Papiernik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Antoine Papiernik sold 58,333 shares of Shockwave Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $2,511,818.98.

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $43.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.28, a current ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.01. Shockwave Medical Inc has a 12 month low of $24.58 and a 12 month high of $68.39.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 214.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shockwave Medical Inc will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on SWAV shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on Shockwave Medical from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Shockwave Medical in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Shockwave Medical from $65.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Shockwave Medical from a “market perform” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Shockwave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,836,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 15.9% during the third quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,676,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,190,000 after purchasing an additional 229,515 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,275,000. 58.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shockwave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

