Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.52

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.52 and traded as high as $3.70. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit shares last traded at $3.67, with a volume of 425,240 shares traded.

Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 47.74 and a current ratio of 47.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its 200 day moving average is $3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.51.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of ($14.23) million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.94%.

In other Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit news, Director Robert Craig Davis acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $39,225.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 2,763 shares of company stock worth $72,329 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 32,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 49.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH)

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High